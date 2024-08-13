Advisors Excel Begins Revitalization of West Ridge Mall in Topeka, Kansas

TOPEKA, KAN. — Advisors Excel has acquired the West Ridge Mall in Topeka with plans to convert it into a mixed-use destination with dining, event, entertainment, green and corporate spaces. Advisors Excel is a Topeka-based financial and investment services company. West Ridge Mall, totaling 992,000 square feet, is the third-largest enclosed mall in Kansas. Upon completion of the renovation project, the property will serve as Advisors Excel’s new headquarters, accommodating more than 1,000 employees.

Originally opened in 1988, West Ridge Mall has seen a steady decline in business and occupancy over the last decade. Anchor stores Macy’s and Sears closed in 2012 and 2018, respectively. By 2021, the mall’s occupancy rate had dropped to 39 percent.

Renovation plans call for a fresh urban design and layout. The new center will incorporate uses such as coworking spaces, theaters, fitness spaces, spas, breweries and cafes. Advisors Excel selected Texas-based investment and development firm Russell Glen to assist with the redevelopment. Architectural firm RDC will be responsible for the design of the retail, entertainment and restaurant components, while Hufft will focus on the design of Advisors Excel’s new headquarters.

The mall redevelopment is currently in its initial stages, with Advisors Excel working to retain all current mall employees and management during the transition.