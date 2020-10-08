REBusinessOnline

Advocacy Development Completes Entitlements for 83-Unit Assisted Living Project in San Jose

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

ADP-San-Jose-CA

Located in San Jose, Calif., the seniors housing property will feature 83 assisted living and memory care units.

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Advocacy Development Partners (ADP) has received unanimous approval from the San Jose City Council for a new assisted living and memory care project in the city. The 1.2-acre project will include 73,000 square feet of living and common areas, comprisingf 83 units and 93 beds.

“This facility underscores the need for assisted living and memory care for senior residents in San Jose,” says Pam Foled, Councilmember for District 9, where the community will be located. “This project meets the market demand in a fashion that is least intrusive to the overall community by terracing the building into the single-family neighborhood of Dry Creek and creating fabulous outdoor garden spaces for the residents.”

As recommended by the San Jose Planning Commission, the City Council approved the Conditional Use Permit for the project site to replace existing dilapidated retail strip buildings with a modern, three-story building.

ADP is in the process of securing its project team of architects, engineers and contractors for the development, according to Paul Bunton of ADP. He says the firm also expects to have its financing and operator in place in the next couple months and anticipates breaking ground in early 2021, which would put the development on track for a spring 2023 opening.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  