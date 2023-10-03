Tuesday, October 3, 2023
The property, 145 S. Wells, rises 20 stories.
Advocate Commercial Real Estate Advisors Relocates Chicago Headquarters to West Loop

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Advocate Commercial Real Estate Advisors has relocated its Chicago headquarters to 145 S. Wells in the West Loop. The commercial real estate firm will occupy 5,980 square feet on the 14th floor. Moceri + Roszak designed, developed and owns the 20-story building, which totals 210,318 square feet of rentable office space. Amenities include a penthouse amenity lounge with pool, ping-pong and foosball tables, a café and cocktail bar, golf simulator, outdoor deck, conference center and fitness center. Mark Bâby and Matt Lerner of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord.

