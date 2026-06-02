Advocate Health Acquires Outpatient Center in Metro Chicago for $23.4M

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Advocate Health and Hospitals Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Advocate Health, has purchased the Advocate Health Cardiovascular ASTC & Outpatient Center in Naperville for $23.4 million. HSG Medical and Capital Healthcare Properties sold the 42,438-square-foot, single-tenant medical facility.

Developed by HSG Medical and Capital Healthcare Properties, the newly redeveloped property is a cardiovascular ambulatory surgery treatment center (ASTC) and outpatient facility. The building was purpose-built to serve as an extension of Advocate’s cardiology program at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and houses a dedicated cardiac catheterization operating room, prep and post-recovery services, cardiovascular specialty clinician offices, primary care, cardiac diagnostics, a lab and imaging services. The redevelopment project converted an existing building into the modern medical facility.

Alex Sharrin of JLL represented the sellers, while Tom Hollinden of CBRE represented the buyer.