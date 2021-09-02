REBusinessOnline

Adyen Signs 30,415 SF Office Lease at 71 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan’s Union Square

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Adyen, a Dutch provider of digital payment platforms, has signed a 30,415-square-foot office lease at 71 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan’s Union Square neighborhood. The tenant will occupy 15,177 square feet on the entire 10th floor and 15,238 square feet on the entire 11th floor of the building, which was originally constructed in 1907. Rory Murphy and Thomas Hines of Transwestern represented Adyen in the lease negotiations. Mitchell Konsker, Dan Turkewitz and Ben Bass of JLL, along with internal agents Joseph Jacobson, Jonathan Ratner and Cindy Chang, represented the landlord, Madison Capital.

