A&E Real Estate Acquires 19-Story Apartment Building in Manhattan

400-E.-57th-St.-Manhattan

The apartment building at 400 E. 57th St. in Manhattan totals 263 units.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based investment firm A&E Real Estate has acquired a 19-story apartment building located at 400 E. 57th St. in Manhattan’s Sutton Place neighborhood. The property features a mix of 263 rent-stabilized and market-rate units. SL Green sold the property to A&E Real Estate for an undisclosed price. The two firms also traded a multifamily property at 400 E. 58th St. earlier this year.

