A&E Real Estate Acquires Manhattan Apartment Building for $42.5M

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based investment firm A&E Real Estate has acquired a 20-story apartment building located at 1080 Amsterdam Ave. in Manhattan’s Morningside Heights neighborhood for $42.5 million. The 96-unit building was originally constructed in 1931 to house the staff of St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital. The seller, SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), acquired 1080 Amsterdam in 2014 in a partnership with Stonehenge NYC and repositioned the asset. Amenities now include a fitness center, resident lounge, bike storage space and 24-hour lobby attendance.

