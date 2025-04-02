A&E Real Estate Buys Apartment Building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side for $116.5M

NEW YORK CITY — A&E Real Estate has purchased Rivers Bend, a 22-story, 179-unit apartment building located at 501 E. 87th St. on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, for $116.5 million. The sales price equates to roughly $547,000 per unit. The doorman- and elevator-served building was originally constructed in 1963. Select units feature private balconies/patios, and amenities include a rooftop terrace with an enclosed pool and a fitness center. Jack Brick of S. Charatan Realty represented the seller, locally based investment firm Soloviev Group, in the transaction.