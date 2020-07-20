A&E Real Estate Sells 60,728 SF Office Building Near Philadelphia

UPPER DARBY, PA. — A&E Real Estate has sold a 60,278-square-foot office building located at 6800-6816 West Chester Pike in Upper Darby, located about five miles west of downtown Philadelphia. The property, which was originally built in 1929, is located across the street from the SEPTA 69th Street transit station and features a two-story atrium with a surrounding balcony corridor. Michael Barmash, Despina Belsemes and Eric Grad of Colliers International represented A&E Real Estate in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.