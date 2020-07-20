REBusinessOnline

A&E Real Estate Sells 60,728 SF Office Building Near Philadelphia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania

UPPER DARBY, PA. — A&E Real Estate has sold a 60,278-square-foot office building located at 6800-6816 West Chester Pike in Upper Darby, located about five miles west of downtown Philadelphia. The property, which was originally built in 1929, is located across the street from the SEPTA 69th Street transit station and features a two-story atrium with a surrounding balcony corridor. Michael Barmash, Despina Belsemes and Eric Grad of Colliers International represented A&E Real Estate in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: What is the Impact of COVID-19 on South Florida’s Retail Sector?
Jul
23
Webinar: Tips For How Operators Can Thrive In The Evolving Seniors Living Market
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  