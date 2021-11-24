AECOM-Canyon, Tucker Underway on Multifamily, Retail Project in Lincolnwood, Illinois
LINCOLNWOOD, ILL. — AECOM-Canyon Partners and Tucker Development are underway on the development of District 1860, a multifamily and retail project in the Chicago suburb of Lincolnwood. Plans call for 299 multifamily units, an Amazon Fresh grocery store and more than 40,000 square feet of additional retail and restaurant space. Pacific Western Bank provided a senior construction loan. Completion is slated for 2023.
