REBusinessOnline

Aedis Real Estate, C.W. Driver Break Ground on 98-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Los Angeles

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, California, Development, Multifamily, Western

Hope-on-Hyde-Los-Angeles-CA

Located in Los Angeles, Hope on Hyde will offer 98 affordable residences, a central courtyard, outdoor community space and access to public transportation. (Rendering credit: KTGY)

LOS ANGELES — Aedis Real Estate Group and C.W. Driver Cos. have broken ground on Hope on Hyde Park, an affordable transitional housing community in Los Angeles. The development is supported by the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services and Brilliant Corners, a nonprofit.

Situated along the Crenshaw Corridor, the five-story property will offer 98 studio and one-bedroom modular units, ranging in size from 400 square feet to 480 square feet, for residents experiencing chronic homelessness. Units will feature modern design, hardwood flooring, contemporary furniture and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Community amenities will include a central courtyard, outdoor community space, on-site parking for social services staff, bike storage for residents, residential and support services and ground-floor retail space, as well as access to the new K Line, an 8.5-mile light rail that connects the Crenshaw district to Leimert Park, Inglewood and the Los Angeles International Airport.

KTGY is serving as architect for the project, which is slated for completion in summer 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews