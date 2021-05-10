Aedis Real Estate, C.W. Driver Break Ground on 98-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Los Angeles

Located in Los Angeles, Hope on Hyde will offer 98 affordable residences, a central courtyard, outdoor community space and access to public transportation. (Rendering credit: KTGY)

LOS ANGELES — Aedis Real Estate Group and C.W. Driver Cos. have broken ground on Hope on Hyde Park, an affordable transitional housing community in Los Angeles. The development is supported by the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services and Brilliant Corners, a nonprofit.

Situated along the Crenshaw Corridor, the five-story property will offer 98 studio and one-bedroom modular units, ranging in size from 400 square feet to 480 square feet, for residents experiencing chronic homelessness. Units will feature modern design, hardwood flooring, contemporary furniture and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Community amenities will include a central courtyard, outdoor community space, on-site parking for social services staff, bike storage for residents, residential and support services and ground-floor retail space, as well as access to the new K Line, an 8.5-mile light rail that connects the Crenshaw district to Leimert Park, Inglewood and the Los Angeles International Airport.

KTGY is serving as architect for the project, which is slated for completion in summer 2022.