AEG Presents, Jacobs Entertainment to Build 1,200-Seat Globe Iron Event Venue in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — AEG Presents and Jacobs Entertainment Inc. have announced plans to develop Globe Iron, a new 1,200-seat live event venue in Cleveland. The companies plan to open the multi-purpose facility, which will feature an indoor concert hall and open-air courtyard, in March 2025.

Situated on the West Bank of Cleveland’s Flats district, the project will be situated on the site of the former Globe Iron Works Foundry that dates back to 1853. Jacobs Entertainment will develop Globe Iron while AEG Presents will build-out and operate the property. AEG Presents expects to add 150 events to Cleveland at Globe Iron, including corporate functions, weddings, conferences, award shows and fundraisers.