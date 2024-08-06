Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentMidwestOhioRetail

AEG Presents, Jacobs Entertainment to Build 1,200-Seat Globe Iron Event Venue in Cleveland

by John Nelson

CLEVELAND — AEG Presents and Jacobs Entertainment Inc. have announced plans to develop Globe Iron, a new 1,200-seat live event venue in Cleveland. The companies plan to open the multi-purpose facility, which will feature an indoor concert hall and open-air courtyard, in March 2025.

Situated on the West Bank of Cleveland’s Flats district, the project will be situated on the site of the former Globe Iron Works Foundry that dates back to 1853. Jacobs Entertainment will develop Globe Iron while AEG Presents will build-out and operate the property. AEG Presents expects to add 150 events to Cleveland at Globe Iron, including corporate functions, weddings, conferences, award shows and fundraisers.

You may also like

Standard Real Estate, IDV to Develop 463,000 SF...

IPA Arranges $19.1M Construction Loan for Build-to-Rent Residential...

Douglaston Development Receives Financing for $190M Bronx Affordable...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 20,265 SF...

Freshpet to Open 30,000 SF Global Headquarters in...

Fathom Cos. Debuts 13-Room Boutique Hotel in Portland,...

Colliers Mortgage Provides Two Loans for Refinancing of...

Kraus-Anderson Performs Renovation Projects for Grantsburg School District...

LaGrange Crane Signs 138,994 SF Industrial Lease Expansion...