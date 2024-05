SEATTLE — Aegis Living has opened Aegis Living Laurelhurst in the Laurelhurst neighborhood of Seattle, near the University of Washington (UW).

The six-story building features 147,911 square feet of space and 136 assisted living apartments.

Aegis Development LLC is the developer, Ankrom Moisan Architects is the architecture firm and Exxel Pacific is the general contractor. Aegis Living Laurelhurst is Aegis’ 38th community and the second one to open this year.