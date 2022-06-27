Aegis Living Opens 96-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Seattle

Aegis Living Greenwood in Seattle features 96 units for seniors.

SEATTLE — Aegis Living has opened its 35th community, Aegis Living Greenwood, in the Greenwood neighborhood of Northwest Seattle.

The 89,000-square-foot property features 96 units. The five-story building is inspired by the neighborhood and built with Tudor Revival architecture, a classic style most popular in the United States in the 1920s and ‘30s.

Ankrom Moisan was the architecture firm and Venture was the general contractor. Aegis has several additional communities in development, including a property in the Eastlake neighborhood of Seattle opening next month.