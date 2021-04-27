Aegis Living Opens Bellevue Overlake Seniors Housing Community Near Seattle

Located in Bellevue, Wash., Aegis Living Bellevue Overlake features 122 senior living apartments.

BELLEVUE, WASH. — Aegis Living has opened Aegis Living Bellevue Overlake, located in the city of Bellevue where the company is headquartered.

The community features 122 senior living apartments in the 106,000-square-foot-building. Its opening follows Aegis Living’s joint acquisition of 10 communities across California, Washington, and Nevada. Aegis has eight additional communities in development, including communities in Kirkland and the Eastlake neighborhood of Seattle.

Aegis Living Bellevue Overlake is the first community Aegis Living has designed to be fully centered in the scientific benefits of biophilia and the innate connection to nature, a concept that has been shown to elicit a therapeutic response both physical and emotionally, according to Aegis.

“We are delighted to open a community that is rooted in nature, bringing the outdoors in and creating an oasis in the city, particularly coming out of a year when the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated just how important home is,” says Aegis founder, CEO and chairman Dwayne Clark.