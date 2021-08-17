Aegis Living Opens Kirkland Waterfront Seniors Housing Community in Washington

Aegis Living Kirkland Waterfront features 106 assisted living and memory care units for seniors.

KIRKLAND, WASH. — Aegis Living has opened its second community in 2021, Aegis Living Kirkland Waterfront in Kirkland.

The 98,000-square-foot development will feature 106 units of assisted living and memory care.

Aegis currently has six other communities in development in Seattle and California.

“Heading into 2020, we set aggressive goals to double in size over the next decade,” says Dwayne Clark, founder, CEO and chairman of Aegis Living.