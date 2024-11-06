Aegon Asset Management Provides $7M Permanent Loan for Northern New Jersey Warehouse

RANDOLPH, N.J. — Global investment and life insurance company Aegon Asset Management has provided a $7 million permanent loan for a 40,586-square-foot warehouse in the Northern New Jersey community of Randolph. The building at 11 Aspen Drive was completed in 2023, features a clear height of 36 feet and was fully leased at the time of the loan closing to two tenants: Red Bull and Dominion Solutions. Greg Nalbandian and Ben Morgenthal of JLL arranged the 11-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between North Jersey Development Group and Commercial Realty Group.