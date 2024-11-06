Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
11-Aspen-Drive-Randolph
The industrial building at 11 Aspen Drive in Randolph also features seven rear-loading docks, a 110-foot-deep paved truck court, 61 parking spaces and a modern exterior design.
IndustrialLoansNew JerseyNortheast

Aegon Asset Management Provides $7M Permanent Loan for Northern New Jersey Warehouse

by Taylor Williams

RANDOLPH, N.J. — Global investment and life insurance company Aegon Asset Management has provided a $7 million permanent loan for a 40,586-square-foot warehouse in the Northern New Jersey community of Randolph. The building at 11 Aspen Drive was completed in 2023, features a clear height of 36 feet and was fully leased at the time of the loan closing to two tenants: Red Bull and Dominion Solutions. Greg Nalbandian and Ben Morgenthal of JLL arranged the 11-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between North Jersey Development Group and Commercial Realty Group.

You may also like

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $110M Loan for Refinancing...

Landmark Properties to Develop 700-Bed Student Housing Project...

JLL Arranges Sale of New 1.1 MSF Industrial...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.2M Sale of Industrial...

Duck Duck Tooth Pediatric Dentistry Signs 3,900 SF...

Dwight Capital Finances $59.9M HUD-Insured Loan for Apartment...

Northmarq Provides $43.6M Agency Refinancing for Multifamily Community...

Ethos Commercial Arranges $24M Loan for Trader Joe’s-Anchored...

Tepuy Properties Buys Glass Recycling Facility in Broomfield,...