Aerion Supersonic to Develop $300M Research and Development Campus on Florida’s Space Coast

MELBOURNE, FLA. — Aerion Supersonic has unveiled plans to develop Aerion Park, a future $300 million office campus in Melbourne. The property will span 60 acres at the Orlando Melbourne International Airport and form a new global headquarters and integrated campus for research, design, build and maintenance of the company’s supersonic aircraft. The company is relocating from Reno, Nev., and will break ground later this year. Aerion expects to create 675 jobs by 2026. At the new site, Aerion will build the AS2, the world’s first privately built supersonic jet.