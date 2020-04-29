REBusinessOnline

Aerion Supersonic to Develop $300M Research and Development Campus on Florida’s Space Coast

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Industrial, Office, Southeast

MELBOURNE, FLA. — Aerion Supersonic has unveiled plans to develop Aerion Park, a future $300 million office campus in Melbourne. The property will span 60 acres at the Orlando Melbourne International Airport and form a new global headquarters and integrated campus for research, design, build and maintenance of the company’s supersonic aircraft. The company is relocating from Reno, Nev., and will break ground later this year. Aerion expects to create 675 jobs by 2026. At the new site, Aerion will build the AS2, the world’s first privately built supersonic jet.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
Apr
29
Webinar: How to Maintain Student Housing Leasing Velocity, Despite COVID-19
May
7
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
May
8
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business