Friday, September 5, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Aero Dynamix Signs 27,737 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Euless, Texas

by Taylor Williams

EULESS, TEXAS — Aero Dynamix Inc. has signed a 27,737-square-foot industrial lease renewal in Euless, located in the northern-central part of the metroplex. The designer and manufacturer of night-vision imaging products and services will remain a tenant within two different structures at Euless Industrial Park, a 227,319-square-foot development. Michael Spain and Jason Finch of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. The tenant representative was not disclosed.

You may also like

BridgeInvest Provides $40.5M Loan for Refinancing of Metro...

Rise48, Elevest Capital Buy 248-Unit Shiloh Oaks Apartment...

JLL Arranges Sale of 240,166 SF Office Building...

Greysteel Brokers Sale of 76-Unit Affordable Housing Complex...

Endurance Real Estate Inks 1 MSF Industrial Lease...

Colliers Facilitates Sale of 102,141 SF Flex Property...

CBRE Arranges 14 Office Leases at The Grove...

Three New Retailers to Join Star Metals District...

Seefried Breaks Ground on 64,421 SF Spec Industrial...