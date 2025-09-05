Aero Dynamix Signs 27,737 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Euless, Texas

EULESS, TEXAS — Aero Dynamix Inc. has signed a 27,737-square-foot industrial lease renewal in Euless, located in the northern-central part of the metroplex. The designer and manufacturer of night-vision imaging products and services will remain a tenant within two different structures at Euless Industrial Park, a 227,319-square-foot development. Michael Spain and Jason Finch of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. The tenant representative was not disclosed.