Aerospace Company Signs 36,149 SF Industrial Lease in Libertyville, Illinois

LIBERTYVILLE, ILL. — A Fortune 100 aerospace company has signed a 36,149-square-foot industrial lease at Libertyville 45 Corporate Center in the Chicago suburb of Libertyville. The development features two buildings totaling 334,299 square feet. The project includes 4,449 square feet of speculative office space, 48 docks, a clear height of 32 feet and above-standard parking counts. Keith Puritz, Marc Samuels, Brett Kroner and Eric Fischer of Cushman & Wakefield represented ownership, Oak Brook, Ill.-based MWI Property Group. The tenant is the first to lease space at the speculative development, which was completed this year.