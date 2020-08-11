Aerospace User Bell Textron Unveils Plans for New 140,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in Fort Worth

Bell Textron's new manufacturing technology facility in Fort Worth totals 140,000 square feet.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Aerospace manufacturer Bell Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) has unveiled plans for its new 140,000-square-foot manufacturing technology facility in Fort Worth. According to the Dallas Business Journal, the property will be located at the northeast corner of Interstates 820 and 35, just a few miles from the company’s Fort Worth corporate headquarters. Bell Textron will use the facility to test and refine new technologies and systems for the Future Vertical Lift aircraft that will be used by the U.S. Army. Bell Textron, a division of Rhode Island-based conglomerate Textron Inc., has had a manufacturing presence in North Texas since 1951.