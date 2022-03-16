REBusinessOnline

Aeroterm to Develop Cargo Facility at Pittsburgh International Airport

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Aeroterm, a division of global logistics operator Realterm, will enter into a 30-year ground lease with the Allegheny County Airport Authority to develop a cargo facility at Pittsburgh International Airport. The facility will be situated on an 8.8-acre site and will span between 140,000 and 170,000 square feet. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2023. More than 250 million pounds of freight passed through the airport in 2021, a 30 percent increase in volume from 2020, according to Aeroterm executives.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  