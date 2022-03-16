Aeroterm to Develop Cargo Facility at Pittsburgh International Airport

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Aeroterm, a division of global logistics operator Realterm, will enter into a 30-year ground lease with the Allegheny County Airport Authority to develop a cargo facility at Pittsburgh International Airport. The facility will be situated on an 8.8-acre site and will span between 140,000 and 170,000 square feet. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2023. More than 250 million pounds of freight passed through the airport in 2021, a 30 percent increase in volume from 2020, according to Aeroterm executives.