Aeroterm to Open $145M Cargo Handling Facility at JFK Airport, Create 350 Jobs

Aeroterm's new facility at JFK International Airport is expected to be complete by the end of 2023.

NEW YORK CITY — Aeroterm, a provider of facility-related services to airports throughout North America, has signed a ground lease at JFK International Airport in Queens with plans to open a $145 million cargo handling facility. The project is expected to create about 350 new jobs. Aeroterm will develop the 26-acre facility in partnership with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and Worldwide Flight Services, the main cargo handler at JFK, as part of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s JFK Vision Plan to redevelop the airport. Demolition of the existing facilities on the site is scheduled to begin in September, with project completion slated for the end of 2023.

