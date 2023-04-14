Friday, April 14, 2023
AesthetiCare Med Spa Opens New 20,000 SF Headquarters in Kansas City

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — AesthetiCare Med Spa has opened its new headquarters at 9225 Ward Parkway in Kansas City. The new space totals roughly 20,000 square feet and combines three of the company’s offerings into one location. AesthetiCare also owns MINT Aesthetics, a national training center for Botox, dermal fillers, laser treatments and general aesthetics. Jeff Winters of Colliers represented AesthetiCare in its site selection, acquisition and tenant build-out. AesthetiCare employs a staff of 22 registered nurses and aestheticians, making it the largest med spa in metro Kansas City.

