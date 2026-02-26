Thursday, February 26, 2026
AEW Capital Acquires Three-Building, 392,900 SF South Reno Industrial Portfolio in Nevada

by Amy Works

RENO, NEV. — AEW Capital Management has purchased South Reno Industrial Portfolio, a three-building industrial campus in Reno, from WHI and McKenzie Properties for an undisclosed price. The asset is located at 12910, 12920 and 12930 Old Virginia Road.

South Reno Industrial Portfolio consists of three concrete tilt-up buildings:

  • The 126,880-square-foot Building A with a clear height of 30 feet and 21 dock-high doors
  • The 124,580-square-foot Building B with a clear height of 24 feet and 19 dock-high doors
  • The 141,440-square-foot Building C with a clear height of 32 feet and 19 dock-high doors

Totaling nearly 20 acres, the campus offers 479 auto parking stalls, loading courts and robust power capacity. At the time of sale, the asset was 92 percent leased to a diverse mix of logistics, advanced manufacturing and e-commerce tenants.

Will Strong, Michael Matchett, Molly Miller, Jack Stamets, Madeline Warren, Jeff Chiate, Rick Ellison, Matthew Leuopold, Aubrie Monahan, Mike Nevis and Shawn Jaenson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers and procured the buyer in the deal.

