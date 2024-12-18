AEW Capital Management Acquires 189,507 SF Shopping Center in Leander, Texas

LEANDER, TEXAS — AEW Capital Management has acquired Bar W Marketplace, a 189,507-square-foot shopping center in Leander, a northern suburb of Austin. Anchored by grocer H-E-B, the center was fully leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Chase Bank, Wells Fargo, Whataburger, Chili’s, Torchy’s Tacos and 7Brew Coffee. Barry Brown, Chris Gerard and Erin Lazarus of JLL represented the seller, a partnership led by Barshop & Oles Co., in the transaction. The firm also arranged acquisition financing through Manulife Real Estate Finance.