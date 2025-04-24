Thursday, April 24, 2025
Machine-Works-Portland-OR
Machine Works in Portland’s Pearl District neighborhood offers 115,138 square feet of retail and office space.
AEW Capital Management Disposes of Machine Works Mixed-Use Property in Portland

by Amy Works

PORTLAND, ORE. — AEW Capital Management has completed the disposition of Machine Works, a Class A mixed-use asset in Portland. Melvin Mark Investors and Orion Investment Partners acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

Located at 1414 NW Northrup St. in Portland’s Pearl District, the nine-story property offers 115,138 square feet of retail and office space, as well as three levels of parking. Built in 2009, the property is fully leased to a variety of tenants in the engineering, medical, government services and fitness industries, with LA Fitness occupying space on the ground floor.

Buzz Ellis, Mark Katz, Zach Kersten and David Williams of JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

