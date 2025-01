TEMPE, ARIZ. — AEW Capital Management has provided a $68 million construction mortgage for the development of NextWave Tempe, a Class A industrial project in Tempe. A partnership between Overton Moore Properties and Invesco Real Estate broke ground on the project, which is located at 1500 N. McClintock Drive, in mid-January. Slated for completion in the fourth quarter, NextWave Tempe will feature 689,000 square feet of industrial space spread across three buildings.