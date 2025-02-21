Friday, February 21, 2025
The Hadley in Midtown Atlanta was completed in 2023.
AEW Provides $75M Loan to Refinance High-Rise Multifamily Complex in Midtown Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — AEW Capital Management has provided a $75 million loan to refinance the construction loan for The Hadley, a 300-unit, high-rise multifamily complex located in Midtown Atlanta. The borrower was not disclosed, but a joint venture between StreetLights Residential and PGIM Real Estate completed the project in 2023.

Situated at 770 Juniper St. NE, The Hadley features studios, one-, two- and three bedrooms ranging from 534 square feet to 1,716 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities at the property include a fitness center, private resident bar, onsite coffee lounge and coworking space, dog park and spa, gated parking garage and a rooftop swimming pool with cabanas. The property was nearly fully occupied at the time of financing.

