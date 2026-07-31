Affiliated Development Receives $74M Loan for Mixed-Income Multifamily Development in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Affiliated Development has received a $74 million construction loan for the development of The Cove, a 376-unit, mixed-income multifamily project located on the northwest corner of Sunrise Boulevard and Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale. Pacific Life Insurance Co. provided the loan for the development, along with equity from the Affiliated Development Housing Impact Fund and family office capital partners. In addition, the developer secured tax rebates from Broward County and the City of Fort Lauderdale, as well as zoning priority and incentives via Florida’s Live Local Act. Moss Construction will serve as general contractor for The Cove.

Situated on the site of a former hotel property, the $123 million multifamily project will reserve 55 percent, or approximately 207 apartments, for individuals and families earning up to 120 percent of the area median income (AMI). The Cove will also feature a resort-style amenity package and a parking garage.