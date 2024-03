HOUSTON — Affiliated Engineers Inc. has signed a 6,945-square-foot office lease at the Greenway Plaza office complex in West Houston. The space is located within 20 East Greenway Plaza, a 433,132-square-foot building. Ray Lopez of Colliers represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Marilyn Guion and Steve Rocher of CBRE represented the landlord, an entity doing business as Twenty Greenway Plaza.