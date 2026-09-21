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Watermark-Almaden-San-Jose-CA
A publicly traded REIT acquired the seniors housing portfolio, which includes Sonrisa Senior Living in Roseville, Calif., and The Watermark at Almaden in San Jose, Calif. (pictured).
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilySeniors HousingWestern

Affinius Capital, Alliance Residential Dispose of 545-Unit Seniors Housing Portfolio in Northern California

by Amy Works

ROSEVILLE AND SAN JOSE, CALIF. — A joint venture between Affinius Capital and Alliance Residential has sold a two-property seniors housing portfolio totaling 545 units in Northern California. The portfolio includes Sonrisa Senior Living in Roseville and The Watermark at Almaden in San Jose.

Sonrisa Senior Living comprises 201 independent living units, 120 assisted living units and 24 memory care units across two buildings that were constructed in 2021 and 2023. The Watermark at Almaden, which features 200 independent living, assisted living and memory care units, opened in 2021. Amenities at the communities include outdoor pools, fitness centers, salons and spas, theaters and bocce ball and pickleball courts. 

Aaron Rosenzweig, Dan Baker and Sandis Seale of JLL Capital Markets arranged the transaction on behalf of the seller. A publicly traded REIT acquired the properties for an undisclosed price. According to a statement released by JLL, the transaction represents one of the largest seniors housing portfolio sales in Northern California in recent years.

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