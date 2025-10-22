Affinius Capital Funds $17.3M Refinancing for Self-Storage Portfolio in Metro Nashville

GALLATIN AND SPRING HILL, TENN. — Affinius Capital has provided a $17.3 million loan for the refinancing of a two-property self-storage portfolio in the Nashville suburbs of Gallatin and Spring Hill. Storelocal operates both facilities, which total 1,341 units.

Amit Tyagi and Andy Bratt of Gantry arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Pruitt Investments. Each property features drive-up entry, climate-controlled units, onsite management, controlled gate access with keypad entry, a leasing office and 24/7 digital surveillance.