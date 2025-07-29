Tuesday, July 29, 2025
313-Bond-Brooklyn
The new apartment community at 313 Bond St. in Brooklyn will ultimately consist of 603 units and 51,600 square feet of retail space across two transit-served buildings.
Affinius Capital Funds $340M Loan for Refinancing of Brooklyn Apartment Community

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Affinius Capital has funded a $340 million loan for the refinancing of 313 Bond, a 603-unit apartment community that is under construction in the Gowanus area of Brooklyn. The borrower, locally based developer Sky Equity Group, will use the proceeds to retire existing debt, complete construction of the two-building development and lease the property to stabilization. Upon completion, 313 Bond will feature 149 studios, 313 one-bedroom units and 141 two-bedroom apartments, as well as 51,600 square feet of retail space. Amenities will include fitness centers, three rooftop terraces, a library, game lounge, coworking spaces and package lockers. Henry Bodek of Galaxy Capital arranged the loan.

