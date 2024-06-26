Wednesday, June 26, 2024
340-Nevins-St.-Brooklyn
Residents at 340 Nevins-St. in Brooklyn will also have access to amenities at other nearby projects developed by Tavros and Charney.
DevelopmentLoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Affinius Capital, Kennedy Wilson Provide $160M Construction Loan for Brooklyn Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Affinius Capital, which is a joint venture between San Antonio-based USAA Real Estate and New York-based Square Mile Capital Management, and global investment firm Kennedy Wilson have provided a $160 million construction loan for a multifamily project in Brooklyn. The site at 340 Nevins St. is located in the Gowanus neighborhood. The project will be a 22-story building that will house 320 units, 25 percent of which will be set aside as affordable housing, as well as 29,000 square feet of retail space. Units will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities will include a pool, fitness center, coworking spaces and indoor and outdoor lounges. Dustin Stolly and Jordan Roeschlaub of Newmark arranged the debt on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Tavros Holdings and Charney Cos. Completion is slated for mid-2027.

