Affinius Capital Originates $148.5M in Refinancing for 800 Broadway Multifamily Community in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Affinius Capital has closed a $148.5 million loan to refinance 800 Broadway, a newly built high-rise multifamily property in San Diego. The loan was made to an affiliate of Diamond Realty Investments. James Burrell of Northmarq arranged the financing.

The 40-story building offers 356 market-rate apartments and 33 affordable units, ranging from studio and one-/two-bedroom apartments to two-/three-bedroom penthouses. The units feature private patios/balconies, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, nine-foot ceilings, in-unit washers/dryers, quartz countertops, frameless glass showers and porcelain tubs, modular closet shelving, luxury vinyl and tile flooring, gas stoves, under cabinet lighting and pendant island lighting.

Onsite amenities include a rooftop deck with swimming pool and hot tub, speakeasy bar, outdoor lounge with fire pits and grilling stations, a clubroom, coworking space and business center, TV and game lounge, fitness center with yoga studio, pet spa and dog walk, bike storage and repair station, electric vehicle charging stations and a 24-hour concierge. Additionally, 800 Broadway offers 4,830 square feet of commercial space.