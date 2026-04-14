Affinius Capital Originates $70.2M Refinancing for Terminal East Industrial Property in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA. — Affinius Capital has originated a $70.2 million loan for the refinancing of Terminal East, a two-building industrial property in north Savannah spanning 915,000 square feet. John Rose and Bobby Norwood of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, a fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital. Additional terms of the financing were not released.

Situated near the Port of Savannah and the I-95/I-16 corridor, Terminal East comprises a 180,000-square-foot facility with 32-foot clear heights and a 735,000-square-foot facility with 36-foot clear heights. Combined the buildings feature 231 trailer stalls and 198 dock-high doors.