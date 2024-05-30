Thursday, May 30, 2024
Modera Skylar includes a 20-story building comprising 166 units and a 10-story building spanning 97 units. (Photo courtesy of Affinius Capital)
Affinius Capital Originates $70M Refinancing for Multifamily Community in Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — Affinius Capital LLC has originated a $70 million loan for the refinancing of Modera Skylar, a 263-unit apartment community in Miami. The borrower is a joint venture between Rockwood Capital and Mill Creek Residential.

The property includes a 20-story building comprising 166 units and a 10-story building spanning 97 units. Modera Skylar features a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a rooftop pool deck with a hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, GymRax outdoor fitness system, outdoor lawn with grill space, dog park, resident lounge space and covered parking.

