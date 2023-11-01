Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Affinius Capital Provides $102M Construction Loan for Industrial Project Near Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Affinius Capital, which is a joint venture between San Antonio-based USAA Real Estate and New York-based Square Mile Capital Management, has provided a $102 million construction loan for a 700,000-square-foot industrial project near Philadelphia. The project represents Phase II of Tac-Pal Logistics Center in Palmyra Township, N.J. Building features will include a cross-dock configuration, a clear height of 40 feet, four drive-up ramps and parking for 438 cars and 236 trailers. John Rose and Chad Orcutt of JLL arranged the debt on behalf of the developer, a fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital. Phase I of Tac-Pal Logistics Center, which also consisted of about 700,000 square feet, was completed earlier this year.

