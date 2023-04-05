Affinius Capital Provides $110M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan’s Arlo Midtown Hotel

NEW YORK CITY — Affinius Capital, which is a partnership between USAA Real Estate and Square Mile Capital Management, has provided a $110 million loan for the refinancing of the 488-room Arlo Midtown hotel in Manhattan. The boutique hotel is located on 38th Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues, adjacent to Times Square, and offers both traditional guestrooms and suites, as well as several onsite food-and-beverage options. The borrower was Quadrum Global, a development and investment firm with offices in New York City and Miami.