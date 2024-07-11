Affinius Capital Provides $112.7M Loan for Refinancing of Yonkers Apartment Building

YONKERS, N.Y. — Affinius Capital, which is a joint venture between San Antonio-based USAA Real Estate and New York-based Square Mile Capital Management, has provided a $112.7 million loan for the refinancing of Alexander Crossing, a 440-unit apartment building located north of New York City in Yonkers. The newly built waterfront property offers 119 studios, 218 one-bedroom units, 90 two-bedroom residences and 13 three-bedroom apartments. Units are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include an outdoor heated pool, terraces with grills and outdoor games, a fitness center, resident lounge, coworking space, multi-sport simulator and a game room. Jonathan Schwartz, Aaron Appel, Sean Reimer, Keith Kurland, Adam Schwartz and Sean Bastian of Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Rose Associates and Battery Global Advisors.