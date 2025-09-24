Wednesday, September 24, 2025
All three facilities within the Prime NYC Self Storage Portfolio feature onsite management, controlled-gate access, drive-up accessibility, a leasing office, 24/7 digital surveillance, courtesy carts and elevator access.
Affinius Capital Provides $120M Loan for Refinancing of New York City Self-Storage Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Affinius Capital has provided a $120 million loan for the refinancing of the Prime NYC Self-Storage Portfolio, a collection of three self-storage facilities totaling 7,230 units in New York City. The names and addresses of the properties, which exclusively offer climate-controlled space, were not disclosed, but the locations span Brooklyn, Queens and The Bronx. Drew Anderman of CBRE arranged the loan through Affinius Capital on behalf of the owner, Prime Group Holdings. Miami-based lender 3650 Capital provided an undisclosed amount of junior mezzanine financing for the deal.

