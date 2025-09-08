Affinius Capital Provides $132.4M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Philadelphia Industrial Property

BUCKS COUNTY, PA. — Affinius Capital has provided a $132.4 million loan for the refinancing of an 815,000-square-foot industrial property located northeast of Philadelphia in Bucks County. Known as Lower Bucks Logistics Hub, the newly constructed facility comprises two buildings — a 361,000-square-foot rear-load structure and a 453,000-square-foot cross-dock structure — with clear heights of 40 feet. Chad Orcutt and Michael Pagniucci of JLL arranged the loan through Affinius Capital on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between an affiliate of Boston-based Foxfield, and an undisclosed, New York-based real estate private equity firm.