Affinius Capital Provides $150M Loan for Refinancing of National Industrial Portfolio

NEW YORK CITY — Affinius Capital has provided a $150 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of six industrial properties totaling 1.8 million square feet. Though names and addresses were not disclosed, the properties are located in Atlanta, Dallas, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Louisville and South Florida and feature clear heights ranging from 24 to 36 feet. The borrower was Ares Management. The portfolio was roughly 40 percent occupied at the time of sale, although Affinius notes that “letters of intent are out on the majority of the remaining vacant space.”