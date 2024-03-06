Affinius Capital Provides $165.7M for Refinancing of Three-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Affinius Capital LLC has provided $165.7 million in loans for the refinancing of three multifamily properties in Columbus. The communities include The Thomas at Grandview Crossing, The Sage at Jeffrey Park and The Tillmore at Quarry Trails. The borrower was Columbus-based developer Thrive Cos.

The Thomas at Grandview Crossing offers 310 units across four buildings. Amenities include a fitness center, outdoor living area and numerous lounging areas. The property is located within Grandview Crossing, a 55-acre mixed-use development.

The Sage at Jeffrey Park is a 310-unit community with amenities such as two pools, a sauna, coffee shop, coworking space, bike storage and a community center with gaming room and fitness center. The property is nestled within Jeffrey Park, a 41-acre mixed-use development.

The Tillmore at Quarry Trails offers 293 units across nine buildings. Situated within a 180-acre park, the property features a pool, fitness center, business center and clubhouse.