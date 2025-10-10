Friday, October 10, 2025
A tentative completion date for Phase II of Piazza Alta, a multifamily development in Philadelphia, was not announced.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNortheastPennsylvania

Affinius Capital Provides $170M Construction Loan for Philadelphia Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — Affinius Capital has provided a $170 million construction loan for a 431-unit multifamily project that will be located in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood. The project represents Phase II of a larger development known as Piazza Alta and will consist of two buildings that will rise eight and 16 stories. Units will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and will be furnished with stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a rooftop lap and lounge pool, grilling stations, fire pits, a fitness center with a yoga studio and coworking spaces. Russell Schildkraut of Ackman-Ziff arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, locally based developer Post Brothers.

