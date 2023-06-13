Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Garden-State-Logistics-Center-Pennsville-Township
Vertical construction of Garden State Logistics Center in Pennsville Township is underway, and completion is slated for the fourth quarter.
DevelopmentIndustrialLoansNew JerseyNortheast

Affinius Capital Provides $180M Construction Loan for Southern New Jersey Industrial Project

by Taylor Williams

PENNSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Affinius Capital, which is a joint venture between San Antonio-based USAA Real Estate and New York-based Square Mile Capital Management, has provided a $180 million construction loan for Garden State Logistics Center, a 1.7 million-square-foot industrial development in Pennsville Township. The 282-acre site is located in the southern part of the Garden State along I-295 and adjacent to the Delaware Memorial Bridge. The development will feature 1.2 million-square-foot and 500,000-square-foot distribution buildings, both of which will feature 40-foot clear heights and a total of 2,568 car and trailer parking stalls and 276 dock doors. The borrower and developer is a joint venture between PGIM Real Estate and CTR Partners. Delivery is slated for the fourth quarter.

