Affinius Capital Provides $188M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Apartment Community

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Affinius Capital has provided a $188 million loan for the refinancing of District at 15Fifteen, a 498-unit apartment community located in Northern New Jersey city of Parsippany. District at 15Fifteen comprises three buildings on a 12.7-acre site and includes 58,800 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a fitness/wellness space, coworking and conference areas, lounges, party rooms, courtyards, a pool, roof deck, simulator rooms, dog wash/pet spa areas and a dedicated gym for age-restricted residents. John Alascio, Chuck Kohaut, Meredith Donovan, Niko Nicolaou and Ryan Dowd of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the debt. The borrower, a joint venture between PCCP, Claremont Development, and Stanbery Development Group, will use a portion of the proceeds to complete lease-up and stabilization of the property.