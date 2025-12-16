Affinius Capital Provides $200M Construction Loan for Brooklyn Multifamily Project

NEW YORK CITY — Affinius Capital has provided a $200 million construction loan for 200 Douglass, a 276-unit multifamily project that will be located in the Gowanus area of Brooklyn. The 21-story building will house studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will be furnished with in-unit washers and dryers and oversized floor-to-ceiling windows. Amenities will include an outdoor lap pool with cabanas, multiple rooftop terraces, fire pits and grilling areas, fitness and yoga studios, a dedicated coworking space, half-court basketball court, children’s playroom, dog washing station and a multi-sport simulator. Scott Aiese and Lauren Kaufman of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Midwood Investment & Development.