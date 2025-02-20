Affinius Capital Provides $34M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Dallas Apartment Complex

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Affinius Capital has provided a $34 million loan for the refinancing of Main & Mill, a 203-unit apartment complex located in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. Main & Mill houses 143 one-bedroom and 60 two-bedroom units, as well as 6,400 square feet of retail space. Residences are furnished with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and full-size washers and dryers. Select units offer private patios and balconies. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, community kitchen, coworking space and outdoor courtyards. Lauren Kaufman of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the owner, AMAC Development.